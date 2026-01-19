BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
CANADA DECLARES NEW WORLD ORDER! - The Truth About Canada's Deal With China & Why It Matters
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2667 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
305 views • 1 day ago

Josh Sigurdson reports on the announcement by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney that Canada is creating a "New World Order" with China following a $1 trillion trade deal. It is not what many think.


Following the announcement by Carney, media asked the Prime Minister what he meant by the term "New World Order" as we've all heard the term before by countless past Presidents and Prime Ministers worldwide. Carney's response was considered by many to be bland or word salad. Neither are true. He openly admits the global agenda going forward as we've been trying to warn people of for more than a decade.


He acknowledges that this order involves new trade regulations, digital regulations and use of the Chinese Yuan (Renminbi) for international trade. This is quite literally the World Economic Forum agenda and in no way should it surprise anyone, however, we are seeing the go ahead for 2026. As the US dollar hegemony system dies by design, the replacement is quickly being built into a digital infrastructure.


If you think the United States is actually fighting this, you're mistaken. It's simply a guise. The US government itself propped up China for trade going back to the 70s while creating the dollar system with Saudi Arabia.


The Trilateral Commission's job was to prop up China as a guineapig state for technocracy.


Now, Saudi Arabia is leaving the dollar alongside most major governments worldwide for the BRICS+ system. This is what Venezuela, Greenland and Iran are all about and the US is the culprit. They're collapsing their own system by design for the new shadow governance system which is shifting monetary power from the west to the east. Canada is just doing what France was doing a couple of years ago. Acknowledging western defeat (again, by design, so a false defeat) and moving power to the new structure. Global technocracy. The "New World Order."


In this video, we see clips of Mark Carney, the former central banker explaining this as well as go over current events that fit like puzzle pieces to this global agenda.


This was always bound to happen and this year is already starting off with a bang.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


2026

Keywords
irantrumpfreedomnewspoliticsvenezuelachinanwoconspiracynew world ordercanadatradetechnocracygreenlandwefjosh sigurdsonmark carneygreat resetwam
