Michael Jackson's Last Phone Call

MIRRORED from Fun FlixxTM
19 Sept 2013
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfBld1euRVo&ab_channel=FunFlixxTM
“ I don’t know if I should tell you this, I don’t know who may be listening. There may be a group of people—they want to get rid of me. They don’t want me here anymore. ”
Michael Jackson's last recorded phone call to a friend (obtained by Robert Connors)
