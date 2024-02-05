Create New Account
Michael Jackson's Last Phone Call
Published 14 hours ago

MIRRORED from Fun FlixxTM

19 Sept 2013

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfBld1euRVo&ab_channel=FunFlixxTM

“ I don’t know if I should tell you this, I don’t know who may be listening. There may be a group of people—they want to get rid of me. They don’t want me here anymore. ”

Michael Jackson's last recorded phone call to a friend (obtained by Robert Connors)

 

 

 

murdermichael jacksonlast phone call

