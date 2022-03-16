© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fact #5: How Jiu Jitsu Helped Women Earn the Right to Vote
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • March 16, 2022
You can check out the LLP blog and read a transcript of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com. If you're looking for something to listen to besides politics, check out my crime podcast on YouTube.
Ladies Love Crime: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Z3F_1rn3a637H_p7YtMUg
Background Music Credit:
Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds
*****
Fact #5: How Jiu Jitsu Helped Women Earn the Right to Vote
In 1908, British activist Edith Margaret Garrud, along with her wrestling and boxing instructor husband, ran a martial arts studio in London where they taught jiu-jitsu to women in the suffragist movement.
Men were invited to stop by and challenge her. She had them wear a police hat and then unleash her fury. Although she was 46 years old and stood just 4’ 11”, she was able to knock these men flat on their back.
Her classes became increasingly popular, helping empower women in the movement. Before long, they became known as “suffrajitsu.”
While it seems strange, self-defense was greatly needed. Police were becoming more and more aggressive in their attempts to stop the movement.
Together about 30 little ladies formed a group called the Bodyguard to provide protection for their leader Edith. They hid weapons - like clubs and flower pots -in their dresses and created armor with cardboard and cotton padding.
These women were known to create scuffles on the streets then zip back to the studio to hide their bats under the floor. When the police got there, it looked as if it was just an exercise class. The media dubbed these women “The Amazons.” Whenever Edith needed their help they were there.
On one occasion, they stood guard during a speech Edith was giving. Before long, police descended on the stage. The women started pulling out barbed wire they had hidden in the bouquets and tangled the officers.
REFERENCES: https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/first-15-countries-to-grant-women-s-suffrage.html
Ladies Love Crime: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Z3F_1rn3a637H_p7YtMUg
Background Music Credit:
Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds
*****
Fact #5: How Jiu Jitsu Helped Women Earn the Right to Vote
In 1908, British activist Edith Margaret Garrud, along with her wrestling and boxing instructor husband, ran a martial arts studio in London where they taught jiu-jitsu to women in the suffragist movement.
Men were invited to stop by and challenge her. She had them wear a police hat and then unleash her fury. Although she was 46 years old and stood just 4’ 11”, she was able to knock these men flat on their back.
Her classes became increasingly popular, helping empower women in the movement. Before long, they became known as “suffrajitsu.”
While it seems strange, self-defense was greatly needed. Police were becoming more and more aggressive in their attempts to stop the movement.
Together about 30 little ladies formed a group called the Bodyguard to provide protection for their leader Edith. They hid weapons - like clubs and flower pots -in their dresses and created armor with cardboard and cotton padding.
These women were known to create scuffles on the streets then zip back to the studio to hide their bats under the floor. When the police got there, it looked as if it was just an exercise class. The media dubbed these women “The Amazons.” Whenever Edith needed their help they were there.
On one occasion, they stood guard during a speech Edith was giving. Before long, police descended on the stage. The women started pulling out barbed wire they had hidden in the bouquets and tangled the officers.
REFERENCES: https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/first-15-countries-to-grant-women-s-suffrage.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.