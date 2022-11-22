DeAnna Lorraine: “Biden Builds Transhuman Cyborg Army Using Immigrants!”



Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna first goes over hottest headlines of the day, joined by Lauren Witzke - they discuss the disastrous Hurricane Ian and potential weather manipulation, the sabotage of Nord Stream, another huge fire at a major food production plant that feeds millions, Coolio dead, and more.

Then DeAnna is joined by a prominent natural doctor, Dr. Jason Dean, who goes into more depth about the new demonic Executive Order that Biden just signed, which will be accelerating Transhumanism and Genetic Modification - and even creating an army using immigrants and minorities! Must watch and share interview!