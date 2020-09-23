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Martial Law Officially Declared In Canada - September 22 2020
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271 views • September 23, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Uploaded on September 22 2020
Alex Jones takes a caller from Canada detailing how Martial Law enforcement of Covid-19 lockdown measures has begun.
Uploaded on September 22 2020
Alex Jones takes a caller from Canada detailing how Martial Law enforcement of Covid-19 lockdown measures has begun.
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