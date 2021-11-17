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EP. 2629A - BUILD BACK BETTER IS REALLY ABOUT DESTROYING AMERICA
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30 views • November 17, 2021
The fake news cannot hide what is happening to the economy, they are trying to spin it as best they can. BBB is not going to help the American people it was designed to destroy America and the cost is not zero according to the CBO and everyone else.
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