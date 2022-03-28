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IF THEY SCOFF AT WHITE KIDS MENTAL HEALTH NOW... WAIT UNTIL YOU ARE THE MINORITY IN YOUR OWN LAND 😖
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71 views • March 28, 2022
Listen to How the Ungrateful Recipient Scoffs and Sneers When the Based White Woman Puts the Case Forward That White Childrens Mental Health Are Suffering in Their Own Lands, if You Think Things Are Bad Now... Wait Until You Are the Minority in Your Own Homelands. Bless This Woman for Her Actions.
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