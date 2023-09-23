U.S. Intelligence Admitted Russia's Unconditional Victory in Ukraine┃What The HELL Is Going ON

Three months after the beginning of the Ukrainian army counteroffensive, the tone and rhetoric of the leaders of Western countries changed dramatically. They no longer say that Russia's loss in this conflict is only a matter of time. Moreover, even Zelensky himself stopped declaring that Ukraine would definitely free Crimea and return to the 1991 borders.

