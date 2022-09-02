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X22 REPORT Ep. 2864b - Bait Expends Ammunition, Pain Comes In Many Different Forms, Full Control
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258 views • September 02, 2022

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2864b - September 1, 2022

Bait Expends Ammunition, Pain Comes in Many Different Forms, Full Control

The [DS] is struggling, they do not have the leverage and the patriots are baiting them to expend ammunition. The [DS] players are feeling pain every step of the way, remember the Sun Tzu saying, appear weak when you are strong.

Trump is baiting the enemy in, he wants them to make all the moves, he wants the world to see their moves, he wants the people to see the [DS], he wants the people to see how evil they truly are. Sometime you must show the people, pain comes in many different forms, full control. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin
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