X22 REPORT Ep. 2864b - Bait Expends Ammunition, Pain Comes In Many Different Forms, Full Control

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2864b - September 1, 2022
Bait Expends Ammunition, Pain Comes in Many Different Forms, Full Control
The [DS] is struggling, they do not have the leverage and the patriots are baiting them to expend ammunition. The [DS] players are feeling pain every step of the way, remember the Sun Tzu saying, appear weak when you are strong.
Trump is baiting the enemy in, he wants them to make all the moves, he wants the world to see their moves, he wants the people to see the [DS], he wants the people to see how evil they truly are. Sometime you must show the people, pain comes in many different forms, full control.
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