Jesus Word The Son in the Image of God

2 corinthians 4:4 in whose case the god of this world has blinded the minds of the unbelieving so that they will not see the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, who is the image of God.





27For all of you who were baptized into Christ have clothed yourselves with Christ. 28There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.





1 John 1:5 And this is the message we have heard from Him and announce to you: God is light, and in Him there is no darkness at all.





Colossians 1:13

For He rescued us from the domain of darkness, and transferred us to the kingdom of His beloved Son,





Matthew 12:28

But if I cast out demons by the Spirit of God, then the kingdom of God has come upon you.





Ephesians 5:8 For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light,





Ephesians 4:5 one Lord, one faith, one baptism; 6 one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all.





John 17:4 I have brought you glory on earth by finishing the work you gave me to do. 5 And now, Father, glorify me in your presence with the glory I had with you before the world began.







Genesis 2:20 … but for Adam there was not found an ezer for him. 21 And Hashem Elohim caused a tardemah (deep sleep) to fall upon the adam, and he slept; and He took from one of his tzalelot (sides, ribs), and closed up the basar in the place thereof; 2n2 Ad the tzela (rib), which Hashem Elohim had taken from the adam, made He an isha, and brought her unto the adam.

23 And the adam said, This is now etzem of my etzem, and basar of my basar; she shall be called Isha, because she was taken out of Ish.





1 John 4:7 Beloved, let us love one another, because love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. 8Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.







John 1:12 But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God





1John 4:17 In this [union and fellowship with Him], love is completed and perfected with us, so that we may have confidence in the day of judgment [with assurance and boldness to face Him]; because as He is, so are we in this world.







Romans 12:5 so in Christ we who are many are one body…







Luke 17:20 … Jesus answered, “God’s kingdom is coming, but not in a way that you will be able to see with your eyes. 21 People will not say, ‘Look, here it is!’ or, ‘There it is!’ because God’s kingdom is within[a] you.”





John 14:6 Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.





Luke 24: 47 And that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name among all nations, beginning at Jerusalem.





James 1:17 Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.





Luke 20:38 He is not the God of the dead, but of the living, for to Him all are alive.”







Matthew 22: 2“The kingdom of heaven is like a king who prepared a wedding banquet for his son.





Matthew 7: 7 7Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you.





Revelation 18:2

And he cried out with a mighty voice, saying, “Fallen, fallen is Babylon the great! She has become a dwelling place of demons and a prison of every unclean spirit, and a prison of every unclean and hateful bird.

John 20: 17 Jesus saith unto her, Touch me not; for I am not yet ascended to my Father





Luke 12:36 Then you will be like servants waiting for their master to return from the wedding banquet, so that when he comes and knocks, they can open the door for him at once





2 John 1 The elder,

To the lady chosen by God and to her children, whom I love in the truth—and not I only, but also all who know the truth



