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Janet Ossebaard-BRUSSELS - WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
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235 views • January 31, 2022
January 23, 2022: Half a million people went to Brussels (Belgium, EU capital) to demonstrate against the mandatory QR-codes and Covid vaccinations. What was a beautiful, colorful. and peaceful protest was corrupted by Antifa, the Police, the Military, and the Main Stream Media. This short film shows you the evidence of a scam, a set-up to make the "anti-vaxxers" look like criminals, vandals, aggressors. It's time to expose the oppressors of the People! Please share this video wide and far...
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/pL3S8aKqaUtN/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/pL3S8aKqaUtN/
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