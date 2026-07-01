How Dr. Joel Wallach Reversed Crossed Eyes (Esotropia) With Minerals - No Surgery Needed!

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Fix Inward Turned Eye (Esotropia) Naturally – Dr. Joel Wallach Reveals the Hidden Cause
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
Call 1-800-212-2613
In this powerful clip, Dr. Joel Wallach explains why inward turned eyes (esotropia) happen and how mineral deficiencies are often the real root cause that most eye doctors completely miss. Discover his natural approach that thousands have used to support better eye alignment without surgery.
Dr. Wallach's Key Message:
Esotropia and crossed eyes aren't always just a muscle problem — they're frequently linked to nutritional deficiencies that affect nerve and muscle function.
Timestamps
0:00 – Introduction to Inward Turned Eye (Esotropia)
0:45 – Why Surgery Often Isn't the Best Long-Term Solution
1:25 – The Mineral Deficiency Dr. Wallach Links to Crossed Eyes
2:10 – Key Nutrients for Eye Muscle and Nerve Health
3:05 – Real Results People Have Reported
3:50 – Recommended Daily Protocol
If you're struggling with esotropia, crossed eyes, lazy eye, strabismus, or any eye alignment issues, this information could be life-changing.Keywords & Related Searches:
#Esotropia
#InwardTurnedEye
#CrossedEyes
#DrJoelWallach
#Wallach
#Strabismus
#LazyEye
#NaturalEyeHealth
#EyeAlignment
#MineralDeficiency
#Youngevity
#NaturalCure
#AvoidSurgery
#ColloidalMinerals
#EyeProblems
Get the Full Protocol:
Call 1-800-212-2613 or visit https://ygyhealthquiz.com for Dr. Wallach’s recommended supplements that support eye and nerve health.What to Take (According to Dr. Wallach):
https://youngevityvitamins.com
Plant-derived colloidal minerals https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/plant-derived-minerals.html
Omega-3 essential fatty acids https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-efa-plus-trade-90-soft-gels-1.html
Calcium, Magnesium & Vitamin D complex https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/beyond-osteo-fx-trade-powder-357-g-canister-1.html?sku=USYG103211
Selenium & Chromium https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-selenium-90-capsules.html
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Disclaimer: This video is for educational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always consult with your healthcare provider before starting any new supplement program. Results may vary.
0:00– Introduction to Inward Turned Eye (Esotropia)
0:45– Why Surgery Often Isn't the Best Long-Term Solution
1:25– The Mineral Deficiency Dr. Wallach Links to Crossed Eyes
2:10– Key Nutrients for Eye Muscle and Nerve Health
3:05– Real Results People Have Reported
3:50– Recommended Daily Protocol