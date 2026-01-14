BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Deracination | Tom Luongo, Halsey English, EM Burlingame (TPC #1,926)
Tommy's Podcast
Tommy's PodcastCheckmark Icon
163 followers
0
47 views • 20 hours ago

Tom Gold Goats 'n Gun Blog

http://www.tomluongo.me


Tom Patreon - Gold Goats 'n Guns Investment Newsletter:

http://www.patreon.com/goldgoatsnguns


Tom Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/TFL1728


Tom Odysee https://odysee.com/@tom.luongo:1


EM Twitter: https://x.com/EMBurlingame


EM book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BXN7DY4R?ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_R5R3J6E9QBGB5KRADJ5H&ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_R5R3J6E9QBGB5KRADJ5H&social_share=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_R5R3J6E9QBGB5KRADJ5H&skipTwisterOG=1


EM Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@NewNobility


Halsey stuff:


Economic and Geopolitical Analyst who loves having conversations and answering questions.


Live Donations: halseyenglish.live


Support My Work:

https://www.patreon.com/c/HalseyEnglish

https://hscottenglish.substack.com/


Follow Me on X: @realhalseye

E-Mail: [email protected]

Live Donations/Superchats halseyenglish.live

X

x.com/RealHalseyE

Patreon

patreon.com/c/HalseyEnglish

Substack

hscottenglish.substack.com

tpctommys podcasttpc podcast
