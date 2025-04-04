BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'Father of NASA' Confesses on Deathbed: "We Faked Everything"
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
127 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
1254 views • 4 weeks ago

.... And the moon landing believers will tell you, pshaw, this confession means nothing.  That's right, pshaw.   They love that word.  That, and "putz".   Not the type you want to go out and have a drink with, that's for sure, by golly.  Frankly, I just tell em all, to scram.  Go take a long walk on a short pier., buddy.  Leave it and lump it, and take it down the road, and dump it.  And as they walk away I say, try being original for once, maybe start a Bozo tv show or something. 

Anyhow, I hope I've persuaded some of you here to rethink the issue, and discover the truth.  You don't have to be as dumb, as you have been, not when you have me out here, catering to your psyche.

Keywords
sciencefathernasatechnologyconfessionsuckersindoctrinatedall-the-world-is-a-stagewe-faked-everythingyet-the-dupes-still-believe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy