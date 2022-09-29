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Nobody has a sample of the COVID-19 sequence: PCR testing fraud, proof COVID was fake
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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234 views • September 29, 2022

Mirror. SourceNOBODY Has A Sample Of The Covid-19 Sequence: PCR Testing Fraud, PROOF Covid Was FAKE https://rumble.com/v1lwgdg-nobody-has-a-sample-of-the-covid-19-sequence-pcr-testing-fraud-proof-covid-.html


Quote: "COVID IS A LIE! Journalists and expert researcher Eric Francis Coppolino joins to expose how SARS-CoV-2 does NOT exist, and how the PCR tests are LYING to everyone! World governments KNOW that COVID is not real, and are using the lies to cause havoc! Check out Coppolino's work at: https://planetwaves.fm! Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com! Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/ If your dog as been feeling tired or not having the energy it used to, this 1 ingredient could be the reason: https://dogfoodexposed.com/STEW Righteously stand against vaccine tyranny by supporting Christopher Key. Reset your testosterone by trying IGF1+: https://www.vaccine-police.com/ Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans! Destress today, Stew crew sleep sound! Use promo code STEWPETERS10 at checkout for 10% off your order. http://www.magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD! CACOA is a super food, and may be the missing link to strength and happiness. Buy it now: https://shop.earthechofoods.com/stew Check out: https://patriotsbreakfastclub.com/, for premium coffee, mugs, and more! Use promo code STEW10 at checkout for 10% off! Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/ Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows "


5G a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele interview https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G is target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na


Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://tinyurl.com/4mp7h8vy ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://tinyurl.com/2p93msb3 ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://tinyurl.com/yc7tyu2r


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vaccinesbiblecommunismpropagandaaigenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21quarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownsplandemiccovid hoaxcurfewsthe great reset
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