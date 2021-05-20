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This is Getting too BIZARRE, Why is Nobody Talking About This
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310 views • May 20, 2021
IN BROAD FREAKING DAYLIGHT no less! And the Media--{crickets}
How can something so BIZARRE and so obvious to it's origin, with world leaders attending, not get major coverage? I mean come-on! They even had ROMAN CATHOLIC PRIESTS begin the event by BLESSING IT! (But in who's name did they actually bless it?)
Can you not see prophesy being fulfilled, ancient history repeating?
Can you not see who's behind it all - are there really that many "coincidences"? Are some really that blind?
How can something so BIZARRE and so obvious to it's origin, with world leaders attending, not get major coverage? I mean come-on! They even had ROMAN CATHOLIC PRIESTS begin the event by BLESSING IT! (But in who's name did they actually bless it?)
Can you not see prophesy being fulfilled, ancient history repeating?
Can you not see who's behind it all - are there really that many "coincidences"? Are some really that blind?
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