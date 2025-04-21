Decentralize TV – an interview with Cory Endrulat on how to teach younger generations to embrace pro-human and pro-liberty thinking.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To learn more, visit: https://www.theliberator.us/
- Introduction and Overview of Upcoming Docu Series (0:23)
- Introduction of Corey Endrulat and Discussion on Diabetes (1:51)
- Corey Endrulat's Background and Philosophy (4:09)
- Challenges and Opportunities for the Truth Movement (4:59)
- Interaction with the Younger Generation (8:03)
- Strategies for Engaging the Younger Generation (13:40)
- The Role of AI and Technology in Education and Activism (23:07)
- The Importance of Human Interaction and Public Demonstrations (51:44)
- The Future of Brighton and Enoch (51:59)
- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:01:54)