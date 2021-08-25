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What’s Up with the Great Reset? - Part 2 ,, MUST SEE , ENSLAVING HUMANITY
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50 views • August 25, 2021
What’s Up with the Great Reset?"It benefits Schwab and Fauci’s political agenda to continue lockdowns as long as possible. The same people who sell interminable lockdowns — by ignoring great science on pre-existing immunity, lack of asymptomatic spread, and flawed PCR tests — believe the lockdowns are the perfect agent to usher in the changes they desire."
Stacey Rudin
https://www.aier.org/article/whats-up-with-the-great-reset/ - Part 2
CREDITS ,, https://odysee.com/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5?
Stacey Rudin
https://www.aier.org/article/whats-up-with-the-great-reset/ - Part 2
CREDITS ,, https://odysee.com/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5?
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