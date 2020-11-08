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5G STOPS Oxygen in the Human Body! Call to Action!
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3641 views • November 08, 2020
Please Share this video, except on Youtube as the truth as been taken down. Please Alert your fellow brothers and sister, this is a crime upon humanity globally. Do not fear, for we fear what we are mis-informed or un-educated. Humanity must be on ALERT and stand by, we must report back to each other, all around the globe. Take this time in a global lock down to inform and uplift each other. Peace & Love to ALL.
Share, subscribe, comment & be strong and free :)
Subscribe to our Y.T. channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI31Ux-2CYhna_RAT5-MA7Q
video source links presented in video.
LogicBeforeAuthority; https://youtu.be/boWN8yJ2z9Y
Cell Movie trailer; https://youtu.be/BCns4w3GA9A
The Gates of Hell smile after stating the 2nd wave will surely get your attention; https://youtu.be/JwCR9eYpopU
Pastor Stevie Leydig, Joe Biden states "Dark Winter"; https://youtu.be/p8aJRaLsyy4
Wuhan and 5G roll out; https://www.bitchute.com/video/ylLKGO8vGsCT/
Share, subscribe, comment & be strong and free :)
Subscribe to our Y.T. channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI31Ux-2CYhna_RAT5-MA7Q
video source links presented in video.
LogicBeforeAuthority; https://youtu.be/boWN8yJ2z9Y
Cell Movie trailer; https://youtu.be/BCns4w3GA9A
The Gates of Hell smile after stating the 2nd wave will surely get your attention; https://youtu.be/JwCR9eYpopU
Pastor Stevie Leydig, Joe Biden states "Dark Winter"; https://youtu.be/p8aJRaLsyy4
Wuhan and 5G roll out; https://www.bitchute.com/video/ylLKGO8vGsCT/
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