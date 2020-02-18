ALL Women Must Be Respected, The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan

Minister Farrakhan speaks at University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia on April 13, 1988.



Transcript:



As I leave you, White women, Black women and Asian women, listen: There will never be a better tomorrow unless women today are honored and respected and elevated.



Listen! Women you must not permit any man to use you as a thing. Because unless women all over the world are made free and exalted there will never be a better world. For the Quran teaches us, there is one women in this book exalted above all women. And it's not the mother of Muhammad, it’s not the mother of Moses, it’s not the mother of Abraham—it is the mother of Jesus.



Now the reason Mary is exalted is what I’m going to close on. And all of you who say I hailed Hitler, I want you to go out tonight and say Farrakhan hails Mary. Why do you hail Mary, Farrakhan? Mary is representative of all women.



Blessed is the fruit of your womb. Jesus. As long as women are covered here (takes his hand and circles his head) with ignorance and rejection, they will cover this womb with the same.



Women, you are co-creating with God a new life. Whatever is here (points to head) is what you put here (points to stomach, meaning womb). So women must be brought out from the back rooms and they must be educated with the finest of knowledge, because the wiser the women the greater the child. (applause)



Mary was a wise women. Mary was a chaste women. That's not old fashion women. It is better that you keep yourself from allowing men to abuse your body and wait until that one comes along that understands when you give that part of yourself, there must be a commitment on the part of that man. No man should take pleasure without responsibility. (applause) And no man is worthy of pleasure without responsibility.



Women stop appearing in fashion shows and television commercials showing your bosom or your backside. You keep men rotating in a low thought. Mary was chaste. Mary was not only chaste, she was produced by a woman who bound this child to God. How many of you have had a baby and said while you were pregnant I bind what is in my womb to the service of God, to correct the ills of humanity.



Don’t you know that when you think like that you start producing something that will do just that? We've got to turn the world around. The same womb that produced Hitler is the womb that produced Jesus. Which one do you want, a killer or a redeemer, a savior, a deliverer? It’s up to the women. You can produce either one—a killer or a redeemer. Hail Mary full of Grace. The Lord is with you women.



Blessed are you among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb. Jesus. What kind of child is Jesus? The Quran says he’s a child that will speak wisdom in the cradle and wisdom at old age. He’s a child that will open the eyes of the blind, make the deaf hear, the dumb speak and he will raise the dead to life by God's permission. He will take clay and fashion a bird and breath into it and it will become a bird by Gods permission. And he will tell you what foods to eat and what foods to store in your houses. This is Jesus the son of Mary, the Messiah, according to the Quran.