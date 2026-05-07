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5.7.26 Patriot Streetfighter & Maj. General Paul Vallely Discuss The Operation In Iran
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Maj. General Paul Vallely brings a decades, long perspective on the Middle East and the current conflict with year operations continuing in Iran


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