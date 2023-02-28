Ukraine Update Feb 28, 2023

⚡️SITREP

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the 'Zapad' Group of Forces inflicted fire on enemy manpower and hardware in the areas of Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Dvurechnaya, Gryanikovka, Masyutovka, Olshana, Liman Pervy, and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

💥More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical Aviation, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems hit AFU units close to Yampolovka and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonopopovka and Chyrvonova Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥The enemy's losses for the day have amounted to around 140 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and a D-20 howitzer.

◽️In Donetsk direction, as a result of the offensive by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, supported by air strikes, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems, over 250 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, four armored fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and a D-20 howitzer have been destroyed in the past 24 hours.

💥An ammunition depot of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥A US-made AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar station was destroyed near Novomarkovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the 'Vostok' Group of Forces inflicted a complex fire damage on AFU units close to Ugledar, Nikolskoye, Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Zeleny Gai (Zaporozhye region).

💥The enemy's losses in these directions during the day amounted to 95 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, three armored fighting vehicles, a motor vehicle, three pickups, and a D-20 howitzer.

💥An ammunition depot was annihilated close to Chernovoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️In Kherson direction, up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, four motor vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers have been neutralized destroyed by fire.

💥Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 63rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Snigiryovka (Nikolayev region).

- Russian Defense Ministry