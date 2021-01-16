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For the Republic
Blondie Broadcast
Blondie Broadcast
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150 views • January 16, 2021
🎙Independent Journalist of enlightenment

🇺🇸 LINKS:
Blazing Press: Military in full armor Tx.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lY4Ive7pL7o&;t=5s
Military Intel from Tipping point:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3
🎶Muse:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=w8KQmps-Sog
👹 They Live:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1IM93N37id4

👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish
treachery

☀OTHER PLATFORMS☀
UGETube: Blondie Broadcast:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCttZeDmtguIwZJKZvPefv8g
Brighteon: Blondie Broadcast:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2

🐸 Gab
@LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast

"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come to light." Luke 8:17

" We have a Rendezvous w/destiny"
Matthew7-24MonteCarlo24-7
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xhjxyxjMKfY&;t=569s

TRUMP "The best is yet to come"2020 🇺🇸
American Ingenuity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eg17zzhsEGfK/

🎺 Plan To Save the World:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qvfUkQTG5Q
Pam Jones: Pedo Exposure Project
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hRNTeU5on4Q7/

#QArmy
#WWG1WGA
#KAG2020
#GreatAwakening
#GTMOTribunals
#DarktoLight
LoveandLight

SEALED INDICTMENTS
163,469 Sealed & Counting! 🌞In It Together
https://qmap.pub/cases
https://www.pacer.gov

MEGA MEME SERVER:
https://mega.nz/#F!3WJgkI7K!n2m_0Kv8Zu0UROq3lgjtmQ

🇺🇸 TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ

📜 Mark Taylor print prophecy:
https://sordrescue.com
1.7.21 New!
https://sordrescue.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Wolves-in-Sheeps-Clothing.pdf
Miracles Happen everyday!

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Keywords
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