Ron Wyatt Discoveries [2022] Gomorrah, Red Sea Crossing, Mt Sinai, Noah's Ark, Blood of Christ
A well-rounded compilation of Ron Wyatt's discoveries, including his ark of the covenant claim.
If you're a believer in Christ you may want to take the time to watch this one. It's a pretty amazing documentary when it comes to biblical discoveries on earth.
Chapters
1:16 Sodom and Gomorrah
17:22 Red Sea Crossing
33:07 Mount Sinai
1:03:57 Noah's Ark
1:37:46 Blood of Christ & Ark of the Covenant
