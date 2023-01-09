Create New Account
Ron Wyatt Discoveries [2022] Gomorrah, Red Sea Crossing, Mt Sinai, Noah's Ark, Blood of Christ
Puretrauma357
Published a day ago |

Ron Wyatt Discoveries [2022] Gomorrah, Red Sea Crossing, Mt Sinai, Noah's Ark, Blood of Christ

A well-rounded compilation of Ron Wyatt's discoveries, including his ark of the covenant claim.

If you're a believer in Christ you may want to take the time to watch this one. It's a pretty amazing documentary when it comes to biblical discoveries on earth.

Chapters
1:16 Sodom and Gomorrah

17:22 Red Sea Crossing

33:07 Mount Sinai

1:03:57 Noah's Ark

1:37:46 Blood of Christ & Ark of the Covenant

Keywords
christrongomorraharkdiscoveriesred sea crossingwyattmt sinai2022noahsblood of

