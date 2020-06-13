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courageous undercover nurse exposes criminal hospital pandemic actions
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79 views • June 13, 2020
Video by military veteran nurse assigned to NYC covid epicenter hospital. While in the minority among hospital staff, she shares video, audio and analysis of institutional deceit and actual murder taking place in our hospitals.
Her experiences are backed up by those of myself, family and friends. You better darn well NEED a hospital before going.
COVID numbers are ridiculously inflated. Fear is being sold world wide.
Her experiences are backed up by those of myself, family and friends. You better darn well NEED a hospital before going.
COVID numbers are ridiculously inflated. Fear is being sold world wide.
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