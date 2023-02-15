Dirty Electricity -- Esmog Spion 5G --vs-- Gigahertz ME3851A -- EMF meter comparison

Maybe people thought that dirty electricity only runs inside or on the cables in the walls, but this is not so. It radiates in our living spaces. There are just not many devices that can measure it all in space. The new Esmog Spion 5G can give you an idea (but even this device has limits).I suspect the high Dirty Electricity coming into my home has something to do with the conversion of energy for solar panels, because most Dirty Electricity goes away when the sun goes under, also in the weekends, maybe the system shuts down automatically to safe energy at night (this shows that it's important to measure on different times of the day if you don't want to miss something). However, it's not because it shuts down at night that this is safe, it's good that it does, but I'm still in this during the day, 365 days a year, without my consent.

I suspect that every cable in the walls and every device or cable that is plugged in emits this dirty electricity. Many houses have relatively small rooms like mine, so there is no safe spot at all. Also keep in mind that the human body is more sensitive (especially EHS people) than most of the budget EMF devices I'm using, and cheaper EMF devices often don't even measure any of this.

There is still dirty electricity always here at night as well, when the body is most sensitive. Some people have symptoms where many devices measure nothing. What are the effects on all biological creatures being in this all the time?



The monitor makes some dirty magnetic fields, detectable up to about 2 feet with a Gigahertz ME3851A because it can measure down to 0.1nT but the Cornet ED88T and EMFields PF5 can also detect magnetic fields up to a foot or so. The buzz stick and a simple AM radio also detect EMF pretty far as well. I didn't include footage with these devices in this video because my camera is damaged.

So it's not abnormal that the Esmog Spion measures something, but it's more noticeable and looks more scary, which may be good for demonstrations because most people underestimate the power of this energy.



In case you were wondering what happens if I disconnect the data cable first and leave the power cable in, it's about the same. The Esmog Spion still measures very high.

So in my place, using a grounded plug on a monitor doesn't help much, probably because the monitor is already emitting a lot of EMF by itself.





https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/





https://gigahertz-solutions.com/Measurement/Low-Frequency



