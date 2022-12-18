25 hours deep sleeping on top of the old rabbit hutches. Where’s Cadbury Now? MVI_8835-40merged

My darling cat took off outside, after eating inside and doing some toileting in the garden, in the direction, I surmised, of the old rabbit hutches, thus dashing my plans to keep her inside while I was away for the next 9 or so hours. She is still recovering from her latest seizure. I found her just where I suspected, bring her in for what turned out to be a large feed. I was going to keep her in, but she wore me down, so once outside she shot off towards the rabbit hutches again, without toileting. She was looking reasonably good.

