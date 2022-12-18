Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
25 hours deep sleeping on top of the old rabbit hutches. Where’s Cadbury Now? MVI_8835-40merged
41 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop nowDonate

My darling cat took off outside, after eating inside and doing some toileting in the garden, in the direction, I surmised, of the old rabbit hutches, thus dashing my plans to keep her inside while I was away for the next 9 or so hours. She is still recovering from her latest seizure. I found her just where I suspected, bring her in for what turned out to be a large feed. I was going to keep her in, but she wore me down, so once outside she shot off towards the rabbit hutches again, without toileting. She was looking reasonably good.

Keywords
gardenhomecats

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket