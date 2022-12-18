25 hours deep sleeping on top of the old rabbit hutches. Where’s Cadbury Now? MVI_8835-40merged

My darling cat took off outside, after eating inside and doing some
toileting in the garden, in the direction, I surmised, of the old rabbit
hutches, thus dashing my plans to keep her inside while I was away for the next
9 or so hours. She is still recovering from her latest seizure. I found her
just where I suspected, bring her in for what turned out to be a large feed. I
was going to keep her in, but she wore me down, so once outside she shot off
towards the rabbit hutches again, without toileting. She was looking reasonably
good.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.