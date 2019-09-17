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Trump’s Own Interests NOT Served by Iran War
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303 views • September 17, 2019
With the heavy lobbying from neocons and the war machine, President Trump may not be persuaded to not start an Iran War by the Constitution or America First but here’s the case we can make to him that it would not be in his personal interest
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