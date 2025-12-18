BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ALEX JONES [FULL] Thursday 12/18/25 • Emergency Message To Trump, Lays Out Battle Plan
Ron Gibson Channel
Ron Gibson ChannelCheckmark Icon
4191 followers
989 views • 1 day ago

EMERGENCY MESSAGE TO TRUMP, LAYS OUT BATTLE PLAN THAT IF TRUMP EXECUTES WILL SAVE AMERICA & HIS ADMINISTRATION! PLUS, RFK JR. NUKES THE TRANS CULT FROM ORBIT, ANNOUNCES SWEEPING FEDERAL BAN ON STERILIZATION DRUGS & SURGERIES! MUST-WATCH SHARE!

Alex Jones is hosting special guests and covering the news globalists DO NOT want you to hear!

Watch & share this link!


CHECK OUT THE EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION

https://thealexjonesstore.com/Ron


ALEX JONES NETWORK LINKS

• alexjonesAPP.com

https://infowars.com

https://alexjones.network

https://thealexjonesstore.com/Ron

https://drjonesnaturals.com

• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• Follow @AJNlive on X

https://alexjonesgame.com


To Help Support The RonGibsonChannel

STRIPE is a secure payment processor (NO ACCOUNT REQUIRED)

Easy and Simple To Use

https://buy.stripe.com/9AQbMqg6fgfS3FS4gg

Thank You, Ron


• All RonGibsonChannel Links In One Place

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel


*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel


#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson


Keywords
current eventsnewsalex jonesinfowarspoliticsron gibson
