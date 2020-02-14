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10 Blue Pill/Feminist Lies We All Believed | Redonkulas.com
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162 views • February 14, 2020
When a lie is repeated often enough, people start to believe it. Especially when the media is in on the gag.
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Sources
https://www.revelist.com/dating/women-dating-short-men/11939
https://www.bolde.com/3-years-singlehood-make-anyone-lonely/
https://www.bolde.com/embarrassed-use-one-guy-get-over-another/
https://www.bolde.com/contracted-genital-warts-im-not-ashamed/
https://www.bolde.com/im-panicking-im-getting-older-theres-no-one-left-date/
https://www.cnn.com/2014/01/23/justice/kansas-sperm-donation/index.html
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/men/relationships/10595447/Sperm-donor-must-pay-child-support-to-lesbian-couple-court-rules.html
https://nypost.com/2017/07/23/man-ordered-to-pay-65k-in-child-support-for-kid-who-isnt-his/
https://www.ft.com/content/fccde92e-0817-11e8-9650-9c0ad2d7c5b5
https://qz.com/149428/mens-overtime-hours-are-keeping-the-gender-pay-gap-alive/
https://mashable.com/2017/04/19/college-major-gender-pay-gap-glassdoor/
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-06/u-s-women-outpacing-men-in-higher-education-demographic-trends
https://www.divorcesource.com/blog/why-women-file-80-percent-of-divorces/
http://www.breakingthescience.org/SimplifiedDataFromDHHS.php
https://www.theatlantic.com/sexes/archive/2012/12/the-real-complex-connection-between-single-parent-families-and-crime/265860/
https://thefatherlessgeneration.wordpress.com/statistics/
http://newscastmedia.com/domestic-violence.htm
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/men-women-prison-sentence-length-gender-gap_n_1874742
https://www.dispatch.com/news/20190603/more-female-teachers-caught-having-sex-with-students-experts-say
https://www.battlecreekenquirer.com/story/news/2019/04/08/athens-high-school-teacher-sentenced-prison-student-rape/3404053002/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6160841/Female-teacher-29-sentenced-10-years-probation-sexual-relationship-male-student-14.html
https://avoiceformen.com/feminist-lies-feminism/double-standard-rapeib/
https://behavioralscientist.org/what-the-origins-of-the-1-in-5-statistic-teaches-us-about-sexual-assault-policy/
http://www.dcrambler.com/?p=2243
http://www.ucrdatatool.gov
http://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2018/crime-in-the-u.s.-2018/
https://www.thecut.com/article/false-rape-accusations.html
http://www.mediaradar.org/research_on_false_rape_allegations.php
https://melmagazine.com/en-us/story/why-are-millennial-women-cheating-more-than-men
https://www.thedailybeast.com/cheats/2010/09/01/young-single-women-outearn-men
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2018/10/27/nothing_to_gain_kavanaugh_accusers_coffers_are_growing.html
https://abcnews.go.com/US/bill-cosby-accuser-admits-concocting-story-memoir/story?id=54417214
https://www.whattoexpect.com/family/financial-help-for-single-moms/
Video Throwbacks
10 Arguments That Lose the Abortion Debate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFbiZ_2sKrY
Deadbeat Dad Dilemma
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTHTsemlHEk
Paternity Broad
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLvW0k51QKc
Money Myth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2t8Xv2qB_M
Debunking the Pink Tax
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArmqXwPcC48
Sandman wants to tell you about the Brave Browser!
Download the Brave Browser today and say goodbye to corporate ads: https://brave.com/san644
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://www.revelist.com/dating/women-dating-short-men/11939
https://www.bolde.com/3-years-singlehood-make-anyone-lonely/
https://www.bolde.com/embarrassed-use-one-guy-get-over-another/
https://www.bolde.com/contracted-genital-warts-im-not-ashamed/
https://www.bolde.com/im-panicking-im-getting-older-theres-no-one-left-date/
https://www.cnn.com/2014/01/23/justice/kansas-sperm-donation/index.html
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/men/relationships/10595447/Sperm-donor-must-pay-child-support-to-lesbian-couple-court-rules.html
https://nypost.com/2017/07/23/man-ordered-to-pay-65k-in-child-support-for-kid-who-isnt-his/
https://www.ft.com/content/fccde92e-0817-11e8-9650-9c0ad2d7c5b5
https://qz.com/149428/mens-overtime-hours-are-keeping-the-gender-pay-gap-alive/
https://mashable.com/2017/04/19/college-major-gender-pay-gap-glassdoor/
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-06/u-s-women-outpacing-men-in-higher-education-demographic-trends
https://www.divorcesource.com/blog/why-women-file-80-percent-of-divorces/
http://www.breakingthescience.org/SimplifiedDataFromDHHS.php
https://www.theatlantic.com/sexes/archive/2012/12/the-real-complex-connection-between-single-parent-families-and-crime/265860/
https://thefatherlessgeneration.wordpress.com/statistics/
http://newscastmedia.com/domestic-violence.htm
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/men-women-prison-sentence-length-gender-gap_n_1874742
https://www.dispatch.com/news/20190603/more-female-teachers-caught-having-sex-with-students-experts-say
https://www.battlecreekenquirer.com/story/news/2019/04/08/athens-high-school-teacher-sentenced-prison-student-rape/3404053002/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6160841/Female-teacher-29-sentenced-10-years-probation-sexual-relationship-male-student-14.html
https://avoiceformen.com/feminist-lies-feminism/double-standard-rapeib/
https://behavioralscientist.org/what-the-origins-of-the-1-in-5-statistic-teaches-us-about-sexual-assault-policy/
http://www.dcrambler.com/?p=2243
http://www.ucrdatatool.gov
http://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2018/crime-in-the-u.s.-2018/
https://www.thecut.com/article/false-rape-accusations.html
http://www.mediaradar.org/research_on_false_rape_allegations.php
https://melmagazine.com/en-us/story/why-are-millennial-women-cheating-more-than-men
https://www.thedailybeast.com/cheats/2010/09/01/young-single-women-outearn-men
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2018/10/27/nothing_to_gain_kavanaugh_accusers_coffers_are_growing.html
https://abcnews.go.com/US/bill-cosby-accuser-admits-concocting-story-memoir/story?id=54417214
https://www.whattoexpect.com/family/financial-help-for-single-moms/
Video Throwbacks
10 Arguments That Lose the Abortion Debate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFbiZ_2sKrY
Deadbeat Dad Dilemma
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTHTsemlHEk
Paternity Broad
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLvW0k51QKc
Money Myth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2t8Xv2qB_M
Debunking the Pink Tax
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArmqXwPcC48
Keywords
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