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Whistleblower: How CDC Is Manipulating The COVID-19 Death Toll
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215 views • April 12, 2020
Zero Hedge - April 11, 2020
A Montana based physician has blown the whistle on how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is exaggerating the COVID-19 death toll by manipulating Coronavirus death certificates.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/whistleblower-how-cdc-is-manipulating-the-covid-19-death-toll/
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A Montana based physician has blown the whistle on how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is exaggerating the COVID-19 death toll by manipulating Coronavirus death certificates.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/whistleblower-how-cdc-is-manipulating-the-covid-19-death-toll/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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