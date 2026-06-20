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Plato (c. 428–348 BCE) viewed Democracy with deep suspicion
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Plato (c. 428–348 BCE) viewed democracy with deep suspicion. He believed that when freedom becomes the highest good, discipline and wisdom are often cast aside, allowing desire and popularity to replace reason as guides for society.

For Plato, a democracy risks elevating voices not by knowledge or virtue, but by volume and appeal. When everyone claims equal authority without equal understanding, the state drifts toward chaos.

t.me/RussianBaZa

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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