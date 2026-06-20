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Plato (c. 428–348 BCE) viewed democracy with deep suspicion. He believed that when freedom becomes the highest good, discipline and wisdom are often cast aside, allowing desire and popularity to replace reason as guides for society.
For Plato, a democracy risks elevating voices not by knowledge or virtue, but by volume and appeal. When everyone claims equal authority without equal understanding, the state drifts toward chaos.
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