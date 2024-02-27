Create New Account
The Man Stroked a Hungry Stray Dog's Head. What The Dog Did Next Left Him In Tears!
Feb 26, 2024


When a man sees a stray dog while out walking one evening, he feels compelled to help the poor animal. The dog is thin and dirty, and he feels sorry for it. Not wanting to startle it, he approaches slowly until he is close enough to touch it. He offers it food, and then reaches out to stroke the hungry dog's head. The dog is cautious after years of living on the street, but it’s so desperate for food that it lets the man touch its fur. What the dog does next leaves the man in tears, and prompts him to make a startling decision that changes both his life and the dog’s.


Sources: https://pastebin.com/

Music: Bensounds/Youtube Library


Incredible stories wants to bring via actual true stories education and entertainment to all English viewers.


Subscribe so that you won’t miss our recommended stories whenever we publish a new video! Grab some popcorn and get ready for the best and most interesting stories on Youtube!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nmqF-weyij0

