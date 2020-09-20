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Flat Earth Awakening is the First Step to Heightened Senses of Perception & Discernment
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146 views • September 20, 2020
Fluoride and now 4 & 5 G and 6 G and ^) G have used their Electromagnetic Frequencies to rob humanity of their natural senses and natural abilities- If you would like a better understating, then watch as many of my 5G Videos as yo can find- I have Youtube channels, wonderman, WarOnStupidity, and Wesley Thompson channels- Text me by phone 541 295-0769 with your email that you want my research to be shared to for your copy of stuff and maybe send me your pic so I know you better, and or you may email me at this more personal and secure email; [email protected] and enjoy the video------
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