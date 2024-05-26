Create New Account
Rep Massie just introduced a bill to dismantle the federal reserve.
Rep Massie just introduced a bill to dismantle the federal reserve.


Let's take a look at the bank panic of 1907, which led to the federal reserve 6 years later.


Specifically, the pandemic that was happening and the scapegoat that was Typhoid Mary.


Ring any bells?


SOURCE:

https://x.com/shipwreckshow/status/1791474256645099634

Keywords
