Polina Gagarina - The Cuckoo (OST Battle for Sevastopol). Movie Scene. - True story, about a Young Soviet woman who joined the USSR Red Army to fight the Germans - One of the Deadliest Snipers in WW2.

I'm sharing this video from YouTube. Polina Gagarina - The Cuckoo (OST Battle for Sevastopol). Scene from a movie. True story, about a Young Soviet woman who joined the Red Army to fight the German invasion of the USSR to become one of the deadliest snipers in World War 2.

Polina Gagarina Sings. Lyrics Songs of mine that I've yet to write. How many? Tell me cuckoo, count them for me. The city or the village - where am I to live? To lie as a stone, Or burn as a star, a star?

Sunlight of mine, glance now on me. See my palm has turned to a fist. And if you have powder, give me a spark. That's that.

Who will now take the lonely path? The strong and the brave Have laid down their heads in battle, in the fields. Few now remain in memory, with a clear mind, And a firm hand, in the ranks.

Our ranks. Sunlight of mine, glance now on me. See me palm has turned to a fist. And if you have powder, give me a spark. That's that.

Where are you now, freedom of will? With who are you now Greeting the tender sunrise? Answer me. Life is good with you, and bad without. My patient head And submissive shoulders, under the lash. The lash. Sunlight of mine, glance now at me. See my palm has turned to a fist. And if you have powder, give me a spark. That's that.



Lyudmila Mikhailovna Pavlichenko, (Russian: Людми́ла Миха́йловна Павличе́нко; Ukrainian: Людмила Михайлівна Павличенко (romanized: Lyudmyla Mykhailivna Pavlychenko), née Belova; 12 July [O.S. 30 May] 1916 – 10 October 1974) was a Soviet sniper in the Red Army during World War II.

She claimed to have killed 309 soldiers.

