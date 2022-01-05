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Trust Your Doctor...Or Not
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21 views • January 05, 2022
Follow your doctors orders? What about medical, political, media, and big pharma corruption, collusion, and propaganda? What happened to real science? What happened to "first do no harm"? This hour-long video discusses HCQ, Ivermectin, and other issues made controversial by self-seeking politicians and big pharma. Joining in the discussion are Vladimir Zelenko, Ted Fogarty, Ryan Cole, John Dellantonio, Bradley Meyer, and Marilyn Strickland.
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