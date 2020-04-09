World on Lockdown Week 3 with Special Guests Ole Dammegard & Cody Snodgres

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As the world enters week 3 of lock down (or 4 depending on where you are) Ole Dammegard and Cody Snodgres join me to discuss the ongoing global crisis spurred by the Covid-19 Coronavirus Pandemic.
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