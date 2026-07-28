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Schumann Resonance, Biblical Lightning, New Age & Av 9
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
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Why does our recent huge coronal hole (July 22, 2026) resemble a fish hook and the biblical letter Nun? Will the hole cause increased earthquakes and other end times’ signs as Av 9 occurs? Will Sunspot #4493 cause flares and a CME on Av 9? Why did the Schumann Resonance go completely white as Jews began praying and fasting on the Temple Mount. Was the awesome lightning of God present worldwide? As the prayers and fasting started on the Temple Mount, the Schumann Resonance entered FULL WHITEOUT MODE after a powerful frequency suddenly surged across the chart, remaining there for nearly six consecutive hours. Why? The Schumann Resonance is a set of natural, extremely low-frequency (ELF) electromagnetic peaks, with a fundamental, stable frequency of 7.83 Hz created by lightning in the Earth-ionosphere cavity. It acts as a "global heartbeat," with frequencies that synchronize with human brainwaves (alpha/theta) and influence biological rhythms, cardiovascular function, and cellular healing. Global Thunderstorms: Widespread and heavy lightning clusters (thousands of flashes per minute worldwide) inject massive amounts of broadband electromagnetic energy into the cavity between the Earth and ionosphere. Solar and Geomagnetic Activity: Solar flares or coronal mass ejections can disturb the ionosphere, altering how extremely low frequency (ELF) waves propagate and register on monitoring equipment like the Space Observing System in Tomsk, Russia. Instrumental Saturation: The monitoring equipment's visual scale maxes out when signal amplitudes spike, turning the chart bright white instead of its usual baseline background green or blue. Spiritual Interpretations/Human Consciousness Shifts: In various online and spiritual communities, these visual "white-outs" are frequently interpreted as waves of cosmic energy, human spiritual awakening, or shifts into higher dimensions. Physical Symptoms: Some believe the spikes correlate with human symptoms like fatigue, anxiety, or insomnia, though mainstream science has established no proven causal link between these minor ELF fluctuations and human physiology.

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lightningbible prophecyrevelationend of daysschumann resonance
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