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[VO] The Pedophile Propagandist Roots of Netflix
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31 views • April 30, 2021
Titre en français :
Les racines pédophiles et propagandistes de Netflix
Tout est dans le titre. Je n'ai pas trouvé de version française, mais je trouve la vidéo assez explicite.
Source :
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6082f195c9b4870550bfe53c
Mon article de blogue associé à cette vidéo :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/2021/05/les-racines-pedophiles-et-propagandistes-de-netflix.html
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Les racines pédophiles et propagandistes de Netflix
Tout est dans le titre. Je n'ai pas trouvé de version française, mais je trouve la vidéo assez explicite.
Source :
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6082f195c9b4870550bfe53c
Mon article de blogue associé à cette vidéo :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/2021/05/les-racines-pedophiles-et-propagandistes-de-netflix.html
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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