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Freedom Rally, BeeGee's Niece Dies And Australia And India Step Up The Insanity!
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61 views • April 25, 2021
The London freedom rally showed hundreds of thousands of people! NSW Australia is testing sewage now for covid claiming that people who have recovered shed the virus? They are looking to lockdown but are they getting desperate? India PM Modi says he won't impose a hard lockdown but will look to test all track and trace all and build up the casedemic one more time! Amazon and Whole Foods now want to scan your palm. Is this step one in the chip to buy? We shall see!
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Article Links:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/london-freedom-march-24-04-21_EKN8MYAa7G4n1lJ.html
https://au.news.yahoo.com/new-covid-warning-for-225-k-people-in-nsw-042111117.html
https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/covid19-in-india-hard-lockdown-ruled-out-pm-modi-says-focus-on-testing-101617925294364.html
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/23/niece-of-bee-gees-singer-barry-gibb-found-dead-days-after-receiving-pfizer-vaccine-jab/
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/palm-scanning-payment-coming-to-whole-foods/
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/london-freedom-march-24-04-21_EKN8MYAa7G4n1lJ.html
https://au.news.yahoo.com/new-covid-warning-for-225-k-people-in-nsw-042111117.html
https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/covid19-in-india-hard-lockdown-ruled-out-pm-modi-says-focus-on-testing-101617925294364.html
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/23/niece-of-bee-gees-singer-barry-gibb-found-dead-days-after-receiving-pfizer-vaccine-jab/
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/palm-scanning-payment-coming-to-whole-foods/
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