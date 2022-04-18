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HEADLINES OF HIGH PROFILE YOUNG PEOPLE DISABLED OR KILLED BY VAXX
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2460 views • April 18, 2022
Please note: you are advised to come back to this article as it will be constantly updated! And you are also most welcome to contribute! This Substack is far from complete. As y’all are aware, I’ve been doing some looking around in VAERS at young people who have reported dying for a time now and I want to share some data and get some feedback. On the subject of excess deaths of youths, enter Edward Dowd. He is an interesting fellow. He was a portfolio manager for the multinational investment firm BlackRock and a former analyst and Wall Street executive. We spoke at a meeting together not long ago. He has more recently spoken about the young deaths in a very specific way: in the context of the Vietnam War.
FULL STORY:
https://jessicar.substack.com/p/what-is-killing-the-millenials?s=r
###
SOURCES:
https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/
https://t.me/s/covid_vaccine_injuries
https://www.t.me/s/covidvaccineinjuries
https://t.me/s/covid19vaccinevictims
https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/
https://openvaers.com/covid-data

Mirrored - Boot Camp
Keywords
vaccine deathsathlete deathshailey bieber
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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