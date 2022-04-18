HEADLINES OF HIGH PROFILE YOUNG PEOPLE DISABLED OR KILLED BY VAXX

Please note: you are advised to come back to this article as it will be constantly updated! And you are also most welcome to contribute! This Substack is far from complete. As y’all are aware, I’ve been doing some looking around in VAERS at young people who have reported dying for a time now and I want to share some data and get some feedback. On the subject of excess deaths of youths, enter Edward Dowd. He is an interesting fellow. He was a portfolio manager for the multinational investment firm BlackRock and a former analyst and Wall Street executive. We spoke at a meeting together not long ago. He has more recently spoken about the young deaths in a very specific way: in the context of the Vietnam War.FULL STORY:###SOURCES:https://t.me/s/covid_vaccine_injurieshttps://t.me/s/covid19vaccinevictimsMirrored - Boot Camp