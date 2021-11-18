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The authoritarians admit that those vaccinated can still spread Covid 19.
Zbest News
Zbest News
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71 views • November 18, 2021
Here are some of my favorite clips of our leaders admitting that the vaccinated can still contract and spread Covid 19 and its variants. Now that they have conceded this fact, they completely ignore this reality. This huge piece of puzzle is the conversation stopper because the vaccinated can no longer complain about the unvaccinated people because they are the super spreaders in our society and should all be quarantined. They are unable to contribute to herd immunity because they cannot possess immunity for themselves. The best they can do is to continually take boosters in order to stay alive. Soon, they will be taking a twice a day Covid 19 pill. This topic, the vaccinated can still spread to others should be the start of every vaccination conversation but yet, it is completely ignored by all the celebrities and sports figures and news media companies. It doesn’t matter if these people live or die, they are still spreaders.
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vaccinevaccinatedinoculationcoronaviruscovid-19covid19covidspreadersuper-spreadersuperspreader
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