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Ex-CIA Whistle-Blower ITNJ (SRA)
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377 views • March 15, 2021
This video contains one of the most hard hitting testimonies of what has been going on behind our backs regarding Satanic Ritual Abuse. This is a very serious example of how important it is that good people don't fool themselves into thinking that this cannot be possible and so fail to work towards ending these horrendous acts of cruelty against children. The full testimony is available from the Gary A. DePietro channel below.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Id-up9GqtOY/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Id-up9GqtOY/
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