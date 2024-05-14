Create New Account
All dental anesthetics now seem to have graphene oxide in them, as tested by many independent labs like by Dr David Nixons', LaQuinta Columna and others.
Dr Nixon said they're adding them to all injectables like those in cosmetics (like botox etc) and most likely to all local anesthetics.

We don't have any info if they're adding them to general anesthesia as well as IV bags... but highly possible.

Using magnets to keep the graphene at the bottom of the vial before using only the part that is clean is the only way to use it. As demonstrated in the video.

