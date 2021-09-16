The Dire Threat Posed by Zionism/Satanism to the USA and the World

The Dire Threat Posed by Zionism/Satanism to the USA and the WorldPosted on December 16, 2020 by State of the NationAlert Reader on Zionism/Satanism ThreatPublic Intelligence BlogAlert Reader has provided the following personal evaluation of the Zionism/Satanism threat to the USA and the world. For information. It is our view that Zionism and the apartheid genocidal state of Israel must be eliminated and are never to be confused with the good people and adherents of Judaism, most of whom reject Zionism for the parasite that it is.WHAT IS NOW UNFOLDING HAS EVERYTHING TO DO WITH ZIONISM AND OTHER FORMS OF SATANISMIn the following link, Rick Ackerman takes a sobering look at the current economic situation in the USA:Ackerman pinpoints the DEBT TRAP whereby one dollar’s worth of borrowing from the Zionist banksters has now dropped to yielding only 27 cents of GDP growth, an all-time low. By inversion, that means the USA has the impossible situation whereby a record 3.70 USD of borrowing is required to create just 1 USD of GDP growth.And the situation is probably even worse in New Soviet Europe (misleadingly titled the European “Union”).Ackerman makes many logical points that echo recent statements by Gerald Celente.Who are those Freemasons running your soon-to-be-sovietized country today?Freemasons are (whether knowingly or unknowingly) in fact Satan’s disciples on Earth, and their official godhead was revealed by their own top writers Albert Pike, Manly-Palmer Hall and Albert Mackey as being Lucifer (sic). Freemasons all take orders from the Freemasonic apex capstone called Zionist B’nai B’rith. So Freemasons are (whether knowingly or unknowingly) in fact all gophers for the Zionists and for the cause of Zionism. Or, in a word, Freemasons are all Zionists. The reason this craft is often called “Judeo-Freemasonry” is because of its Kabbalist (black-magic) irreligion and because it is directly under the thumb of its capstone B’nai B’rith.IF YOU THINK THE CURRENT PLAN UNFOLDING UNDER YOUR NOSE HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH ZIONISM OR NOTHING TO DO WITH JUDAISM, THEN THINK AGAIN.The chief aims of Zionism as specified in their “holy” books (Talmud, Kabbalah, Zohar and “Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion”) are as follows:Establish the reign of the Antichrist in Jerusalem [THE SINGLE CORE OR CENTRAL AIM OF ZIONISM].Transfer ALL WEALTH in the world to the Jews and Zionists (who include the “Illuminati” and their Zionist-Freemasonic gophers, who all take orders from the Freemasonic capstone called B’nai B’rith).Genocide MOST of the non-Jews (goyim-gentiles), leaving only enough of those “two-legged beasts” (as the “holy” books of Judaism refer to all goyim-gentiles) to serve “the Princes of Israel”.Expand Israel’s core to create Greater Israel (intended to span from the Nile to the Euphrates, as originally indicated by the two blue stripes on the flag of Israel) while genociding or else emptying “the remaining Arabs of Greater Israel” into Europe, in turn setting Islam against Christianity as declared in the “Clash of Civilizations” ideology first promulgated by Zionist super-lodge HATHOR PENTALPHA in the 1990s.Create a satanic world regime to be run by Zionism for the sole benefit of “the Princes of Israel”.