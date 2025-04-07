Planned Parenthood Director Observed Abortion and Instantly Became Pro-Life - Abby Johnson





Abby Johnson worked for eight years at Planned Parenthood and even utilized her Christian faith to defend the practice of ending the lives of unborn babies. However, all that changed the day she was asked to assist in the abortion of a 13-week-old baby who fought for his life against the deadly abortionist’s instruments. Today, she is the CEO and founder of ProLove Ministries, where she helps abortion workers quit their jobs and find a new plan and purpose for their lives. Abby is the bestselling author of Unplanned, which was also made into a powerful feature film. This pro-life advocate talks about how she initially got involved in Planned Parenthood when she was a college student, how she escaped the deceptive industry, and what initially drove her to speak out about the evils of the abortion machine.









TAKEAWAYS





Abby’s newest board book is called What’s In Mommy’s Tummy





Abby and her team assist women who are considering abortion by helping them go to school, receive financial coaching, and more





Planned Parenthood initially sued Abby to keep her from talking about what she saw behind closed doors





Abby went from working for the third-largest Planned Parenthood affiliate in the country to helping 700+ abortion workers quit their jobs









