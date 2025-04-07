Planned Parenthood Director Observed Abortion and Instantly Became Pro-Life - Abby Johnson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Abby Johnson worked for eight years at Planned Parenthood and even utilized her Christian faith to defend the practice of ending the lives of unborn babies. However, all that changed the day she was asked to assist in the abortion of a 13-week-old baby who fought for his life against the deadly abortionist’s instruments. Today, she is the CEO and founder of ProLove Ministries, where she helps abortion workers quit their jobs and find a new plan and purpose for their lives. Abby is the bestselling author of Unplanned, which was also made into a powerful feature film. This pro-life advocate talks about how she initially got involved in Planned Parenthood when she was a college student, how she escaped the deceptive industry, and what initially drove her to speak out about the evils of the abortion machine.
TAKEAWAYS
Abby’s newest board book is called What’s In Mommy’s Tummy
Abby and her team assist women who are considering abortion by helping them go to school, receive financial coaching, and more
Planned Parenthood initially sued Abby to keep her from talking about what she saw behind closed doors
Abby went from working for the third-largest Planned Parenthood affiliate in the country to helping 700+ abortion workers quit their jobs
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
What’s in Mommy’s Tummy book: https://amzn.to/4cbBmWS
Fierce Mercy book: https://amzn.to/3FNpy17
Unplanned Official Trailer video: https://bit.ly/3FOrfex
🔗 CONNECT WITH ABBY JOHNSON
Website: https://prolove.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abbyjohnsonprolife
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prolifeabbyjohnson
Podcast: https://bit.ly/4i1a73f
🔗 CONNECT WITH AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ATTWNOutreach
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/attwnministry
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
MasterPeace: https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/