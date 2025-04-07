BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Planned Parenthood Director Observed Abortion and Instantly Became Pro-Life - Abby Johnson
Counter Culture Mom
Abby Johnson worked for eight years at Planned Parenthood and even utilized her Christian faith to defend the practice of ending the lives of unborn babies. However, all that changed the day she was asked to assist in the abortion of a 13-week-old baby who fought for his life against the deadly abortionist’s instruments. Today, she is the CEO and founder of ProLove Ministries, where she helps abortion workers quit their jobs and find a new plan and purpose for their lives. Abby is the bestselling author of Unplanned, which was also made into a powerful feature film. This pro-life advocate talks about how she initially got involved in Planned Parenthood when she was a college student, how she escaped the deceptive industry, and what initially drove her to speak out about the evils of the abortion machine.



TAKEAWAYS


Abby’s newest board book is called What’s In Mommy’s Tummy


Abby and her team assist women who are considering abortion by helping them go to school, receive financial coaching, and more


Planned Parenthood initially sued Abby to keep her from talking about what she saw behind closed doors


Abby went from working for the third-largest Planned Parenthood affiliate in the country to helping 700+ abortion workers quit their jobs



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

What’s in Mommy’s Tummy book: https://amzn.to/4cbBmWS

Fierce Mercy book: https://amzn.to/3FNpy17

Unplanned Official Trailer video: https://bit.ly/3FOrfex


🔗 CONNECT WITH ABBY JOHNSON

Website: https://prolove.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abbyjohnsonprolife

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prolifeabbyjohnson

X: https://x.com/AbbyJohnson

Podcast: https://bit.ly/4i1a73f


🔗 CONNECT WITH AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ATTWNOutreach

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/attwnministry


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace: https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

childrenplanned parenthoodabortionprochoiceprolifewomenbirthunplannedlaborabby johnsonbirthingtina griffincounter culture mom showprolove ministrieswhats in mommys tummy
