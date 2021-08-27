What do you make of this? Graphic content

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113 views • August 27, 2021
Keeping with our tradition of Friday morning research, we are announcing a project whose end product will—hopefully—be much more consequential than even the Moynihan Report. If Donald Trump Jr.'s laptop were abandoned, the Washington ComPost and others in the lying press would dedicate millions and dozens of staff to it. Since no one else—especially and including outlets on the Right—will actually write a report on Hunter's laptop and release the contents thereof, we are going do it. All support is welcome and very much appreciated.
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