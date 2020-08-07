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The video and stills are far better than any evidence accepted by the 9/11 Commission.
At 6 seconds into the 30 second video, the detailed outline of an Israeli nuclear missile is seen. The video clearly shows the trajectory, the missile itself and the impact.
Source : https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/08/06/breathtaking-case-closed-infrared-video-reveals-details-of-israeli-nuclear-missile/