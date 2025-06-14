BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bountiful Harvests, Tasty Treats & Smoothie Hack!
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
56 followers
1 day ago

I’ve had another good harvest of radishes, zucchini, cucumbers and other goodies. And I’ve done my twice-monthly application of fertilizer to keep the plants growing strong. Before the end of the June-berry season I used them to make some delicious muffins. I also revisit how I make Haru’s homemade dog food using chicken thighs, broccoli and rice. All of the Shinsu Runner Beans have sprouted, and they’ve been planted in the garden. I’ve planted my peanuts, a little late but they’ll grow well in the summer’s heat. And I discovered a new way to make a smoothies with less fuss and less clean-up! So, come join us for a look back at this productive week.


"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening for seniorsgardening at age 60
